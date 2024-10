FAISALABAD - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad will announce the result of intermediate part-I (11th) annual examina­tion-2023 on October 1. Ac­cording to a spokesperson, the result will be posted on board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10a.m. Commis­sioner Silwat Saeed will at­tend the ceremony as the chief guest. Secretary Board Dr Habib Ul Rehman and Controller Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and other staff will be present on the occasion.