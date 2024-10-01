Iran launches missile salvo at Israel

Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in response to Israel's ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah forces in Lebanon. Sirens echoed throughout Israel, and explosions were reported in Jerusalem and the Jordan River valley as civilians took shelter. Reporters on state television could be seen lying flat during live broadcasts.

Reuters journalists witnessed missiles intercepted over neighboring Jordan, with Israeli media suggesting up to 100 missiles were launched. The escalation followed Israeli ground incursions into Lebanon, which it described as limited raids. This development marks the largest regional conflict escalation since the Gaza fighting a year ago.

In Washington, President Joe Biden stated that the United States was ready to support Israel against the missile attacks. "We discussed how the United States is prepared to help Israel defend against these attacks and protect American personnel in the region," Biden posted on X after a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and the White House national security team.

The missile attack came as Iran vowed retaliation for recent Israeli operations, which killed senior Hezbollah figures. The Israeli government announced the assassination of Muhammad Jaafar Qasir, a key Hezbollah commander responsible for weapons transfers from Iran. The situation has heightened concerns about the conflict spilling over into neighboring regions, despite U.S. efforts to contain it.