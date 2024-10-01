Islamic Relief, NDRMF join forces to combat climate challenges in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan, one of the most cli­mate-vulnerable nations global­ly, is grappling with an increasing frequency of extreme weather events like floods and droughts. These recurring disasters, high­lighted by the catastrophic 2022 floods, continue to threaten the lives and livelihoods of millions, putting vulnerable communities at significant risk. In response, Islamic Relief, in partnership with the National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), has taken proactive steps to miti­gate these challenges through the “RAPID: The Resilient Reflec­tions” initiative.

The event, organised by Islam­ic Relief and NDRMF, was part of the Resilient and Adaptive Popu­lation in Disaster (RAPID) proj­ect, supported by the Asian De­velopment Bank (ADB). It aims to address the climate-induced challenges in districts across Balochistan and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, regions severely af­fected by natural disasters. The RAPID-I project was success­fully implemented in Chagai and Quetta, while RAPID-II recently concluded in D.I. Khan, focusing on flood protection against hill torrents from the Koh-e-Sulaim­an mountain range.

These projects have made a significant impact in reducing the risk of flash floods, preserv­ing water resources, preventing land degradation, and mitigating seismic activity. Interventions like check dams, reservoirs, and retrofitting schools and hospitals have greatly enhanced the resil­ience of these vulnerable com­munities. The event provided a platform for stakeholders, in­cluding government officials, do­nors, and community members, to reflect on the achievements of the RAPID project and discuss fu­ture climate resilience efforts.

Romina Khurshid Alam, Co­ordinator to the Prime Minister on Climate Change, emphasized the need for regional solutions and learning from global best practices. “Pakistan, being part of the V20 group of vulnerable countries, must develop strong adaptation plans to mitigate the immense losses caused by natural disasters,” she stated. Alam further stressed that these challenges go beyond economic damage, as disasters also cause immense psychological trauma due to the loss of homes and loved ones. She called for a shift toward proactive measures in­stead of relying on international conferences like COP meetings to address pressing issues.

Chief Guest Senator Sherry Rehman, Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change, discussed the growing resource scarcity impacting large populations. “We must integrate disaster risk reduction (DRR) into all our national plans,” she urged, pointing out the fragile state of Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities. Rehman high­lighted the global negligence toward DRR and adaptation, stressing the need for greater international support to combat the growing risks posed by cli­mate change. She also criticized the global fossil fuel industry for failing to act, stating, “The 2022 floods weren’t fate—they were driven by global emissions.”

Asif Sherazi, Country Director of Islamic Relief Pakistan, under­scored the importance of collec­tive action in addressing climate change, noting that the 2022 floods served as a wake-up call. “Since then, Islamic Relief and its partners have been working tirelessly to implement transfor­mative actions that not only save lives but also empower com­munities to secure their future,” Sherazi remarked. He added that Islamic Relief remains commit­ted to building climate resilience in Pakistan, particularly in the most vulnerable areas.

UN Resident and Humanitar­ian Coordinator for Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the challenges faced by Pakistan due to climate change impacts large­ly caused by others. He urged stronger partnerships between the government and private sec­tor to bring innovation and ex­pertise to the table. Yahya also emphasized that Pakistan can­not face climate vulnerabilities alone, calling for more interna­tional collaboration.

The event included a panel discussion featuring represen­tatives from international hu­manitarian organizations, UN agencies, civil society, and gov­ernment officials. Participants shared insights and proposed solutions to enhance disaster risk reduction efforts and build community resilience. The con­versation focused on the im­portance of localized solutions, community participation, and stronger adaptation strategies to address Pakistan’s unique challenges.

Nathan A. Rive, Climate Change Specialist at the Asian Development Bank, praised Pakistan’s pioneering climate policies but pointed out the gap between policy and imple­mentation. “Pakistan has laid the groundwork with strong policies, but now we need more projects that can attract the nec­essary financing,” he noted.

The event concluded with a collective commitment to con­tinue supporting Pakistan’s most vulnerable communities and to scale up efforts in build­ing climate resilience across the country.