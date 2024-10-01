Israel threatens ‘all means’ against Hezbollah after Nasrallah killing

BEIRUT, LEBANON - Israel warned Monday it could send in troops to fight Hezbollah, warning the battle was not over despite the killing of its leader in an air strike. Hezbollah, however, said its fighters were ready to face any ground offen­sive in Lebanon, even after the seis­mic blow inflicted by the killing of its chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel launched earlier this month a wave of deadly air strikes on Hez­bollah strongholds across Lebanon, and on Friday bombed Nasrallah in Beirut. In northern Israel, near the Lebanese border, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: “We will use all the means that may be required... from the air, from the sea, and on land.”

He said the killing of Nasrallah “is an important step, but it is not the final one.” Hezbollah deputy chief Naim Qassem, in a first televised address since the massive Friday strike, said the armed movement was “ready if Israel decides to en­ter by land. The resistance forces are ready for any ground confrontation.”

Hezbollah began low-intensity strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 which triggered war in the Gaza Strip. The border clashes have rapidly escalated this month, leav­ing people across the region fearful of even more violence to come.

The Israeli strikes continued on Monday, with one of them killing a soldier in south Lebanon accord­ing to a military statement -- the first death among Lebanese troops in the current escalation. Israel said earlier this month that it was shifting its focus from Gaza to se­curing its northern border, and has not ruled out a ground offensive in order to achieve its goals. Israel’s strikes on Lebanon have killed hun­dreds of people over the past week and forced hundreds of thousands more to flee their homes. Hezbollah and other groups launched rockets, drones and some missiles at Israel over the same period, causing some injuries but no deaths.

‘EVERYONE IS AFRAID’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of plunging “our region deeper... into war”.

“There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach,” Netanya­hu warned. Iran has said Nasral­lah’s killing would bring about Isra­el’s “destruction”, though the foreign ministry said Monday that Tehran would not deploy any fighters to con­front Israel. Lebanese Prime Minis­ter Najib Mikati called for a ceasefire based on a recent US-French propos­al, urging “an end to the Israeli ag­gression against Lebanon”.

US President Joe Biden, whose country is Israel’s main weapons supplier, on Monday indicated he opposes an Israeli ground operation. “We should have a ceasefire now,” he said. Most of Israel’s strikes have targeted Hezbollah strongholds in eastern and southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut, the group’s main bastion. On Monday, an Israeli strike hit a building in central Beirut, with an armed Palestinian group saying it had killed three of its members. The strike, the first in the city centre in years, sparked panic.

“Our country is in a wretched state. They (Israel) finished with Gaza and they have come to Lebanon,” 41-year-old resident Mohammed al-Hoss said. Another resident, Kahier Bannout, 42, said central Beirut was “supposed to be a safe area -- not a war zone”. Hamas said its leader in Lebanon, Fa­tah Sharif Abu al-Amine, was killed along with his wife and two children in a strike on Al-Bass refugee camp in south Lebanon. The Israeli military confirmed it had killed Sharif.