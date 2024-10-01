Karachi Commissioner launches crackdown on professional beggars amid public concerns

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to initiate a robust crackdown on professional beggars operating at traffic signals, intersections, and markets throughout the city.
Commissioner Naqvi highlighted the concerns of citizens regarding the prevalence of professional beggars in these areas and stressed the importance of effectively addressing and eliminating this issue. He directed the deputy commissioners and traffic police to coordinate their efforts against professional begging. He urged the deputy commissioners to collaborate with relevant organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to identify the underlying causes of this problem.
The meeting was attended by several officials, including Additional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario, Assistant Commissioner Civil Lines Javed Alam, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Sajjad Abro, Secretary RTA, SP Traffic South, and others, while additional deputy commissioners participated via video link.
It was resolved that all deputy commissioners would take action against those turning begging into a business network in their respective districts.
The meeting also discussed strategies to address the root causes of begging, including the establishment of rehabilitation centres for homeless children to provide education, training, and food.
Suggestions for assisting elderly beggars were also considered. It was agreed to work with the Child Protection Bureau, the Social Welfare Department, and NGOs focused on child welfare to facilitate their rehabilitation.
Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario reported that the assistant commissioner Civil Lines and other subdivisions are actively taking action against professional beggars, resulting in several arrests.
Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem noted that over ten professional beggars had been apprehended and turned over to the police in the Central district.
Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto stated that 27 beggars were arrested from various intersections and locations.
All deputy commissioners provided updates on their efforts to mitigate public distress caused by professional beggars in their areas, acknowledging that many beggars tend to return. Various measures were discussed to tackle this persistent issue.