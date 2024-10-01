Karachi Commissioner launches crackdown on professional beggars amid public concerns

KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Syed Has­san Naqvi on Monday chaired a meeting at his office to initiate a robust crackdown on profes­sional beggars operating at traf­fic signals, intersections, and markets throughout the city.

Commissioner Naqvi high­lighted the concerns of citizens regarding the prevalence of pro­fessional beggars in these areas and stressed the importance of effectively addressing and elimi­nating this issue. He directed the deputy commissioners and traffic police to coordinate their efforts against professional beg­ging. He urged the deputy com­missioners to collaborate with relevant organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to identify the underly­ing causes of this problem.

The meeting was attended by several officials, including Addi­tional Commissioner-I Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Deputy Commis­sioner South Altaf Sario, Assis­tant Commissioner Civil Lines Javed Alam, Assistant Commis­sioner Revenue Sajjad Abro, Secretary RTA, SP Traffic South, and others, while additional deputy commissioners partici­pated via video link.

It was resolved that all deputy commissioners would take ac­tion against those turning beg­ging into a business network in their respective districts.

The meeting also discussed strategies to address the root causes of begging, including the establishment of rehabili­tation centres for homeless children to provide education, training, and food.

Suggestions for assisting el­derly beggars were also consid­ered. It was agreed to work with the Child Protection Bureau, the Social Welfare Department, and NGOs focused on child welfare to facilitate their rehabilitation.

Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario reported that the as­sistant commissioner Civil Lines and other subdivisions are ac­tively taking action against pro­fessional beggars, resulting in several arrests.

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem noted that over ten professional beggars had been apprehended and turned over to the police in the Central district.

Deputy Commissioner Korangi Masood Bhutto stated that 27 beggars were arrested from vari­ous intersections and locations.

All deputy commissioners pro­vided updates on their efforts to mitigate public distress caused by professional beggars in their areas, acknowledging that many beggars tend to return. Various measures were discussed to tackle this persistent issue.