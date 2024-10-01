Karsaz accident accused gets post arrest bail in drug case

KARACHI - Sindh High Court (SHC) has approved the bail applica­tion of the Karsaz accident accused of Natasha Danish in a drug case against surety bonds worth Rs1 million. On August 19, a speeding Toyo­ta Land Cruiser, driven by the accused, hit three motorcy­cles and another car on Kar­saz Road, killing 60-year-old Imran Arif and his 22-year-old daughter Amna as well as wounding three others. The driver was arrested and booked for the charges. The suspect was granted bail in the murder case earlier this month after the victims’ fam­ily pardoned them “without any blood money”. Howev­er, a judicial magistrate and a sessions court had sepa­rately rejected her bail pleas in the drug case. While hear­ing the bail plea, Justice Mu­hammad Karim Khan Agha, after hearing arguments from both sides, approved Danish’s post-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs1m.