KP’s Child Protection Act described as best legislation

Timergara - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Deputy Chief Protection Officer for the Child Protection and Welfare Commission (CP&WC), Ijaz Ahmad, claimed on Monday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has one of the best legislations for child protection and welfare in the form of the Child Protection Act passed in 2010.

Speaking at a function held after the inauguration of the Lower Dir Child Protection Unit in Balambat, Ijaz Ahmad noted that the development of social services is as important as the development of infrastructure. He appreciated the United Nations agency UNICEF for fully supporting the cause of child protection in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Ijaz emphasised the crucial role of teachers and parents in safeguarding children’s rights.

Programme Manager for UNICEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Alia Harper, Salma Sohail, Training Manager for the KP Child Protection and Welfare Commission, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lower Dir Bashir Khan, Tehsil Chairman Timergara Mufti Irfan Uddin, Social Case Worker Shakira Shoaib, Dr Moinuddin, SP Investigation Rashid Ahmad, Child Protection Officer Dir Lower Muhammad Tayyab, representatives from various line departments, students, parents, teachers, and members of civil society were present at the event.

Ijaz Ahmad commended the efforts of former Member of the Provincial Assembly Dr Sumaira Shams in implementing the Child Protection Act as a public representative and member of the commission. “With the advent of rapid digitalization, the protection and safety of children are at risk due to abrupt changes in social values,” he said, adding that we must still uphold the children’s rights that Islam has made obligatory for us.

Speaking on the occasion, Child Protection Specialist at UNICEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sohail Khan stated that the establishment of the Child Protection Unit in Lower Dir will promote the protection and welfare of children.

In 2014, a project approach was initiated in Lower Dir, which has now evolved into a full-fledged government entity. So far, eight child protection courts have been established in the province, he said.

In case of any incidents of violence against children, the commission can be reached via its helpline number 1121 for a quick response. He added that the KP Child Protection Commission has established links with children’s rights organisations in other provinces.