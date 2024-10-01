KPTBB holds capacity building workshop

Peshawar - A three-day capacity-building workshop was conducted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textbook Board (KP TBB) in collaboration with the Directorate of Curriculum & Teacher Education (DCTE) on Curriculum and Textbook Review Standards for the subject specialists of DCTE and the Textbook Board here on Monday.

Chairman TBB Syed Muhammad Farrul Saqalain was the chief guest at the closing ceremony, and at the end of the successful workshop, certificates and shields were awarded to the participants.

Jaffer Abbasi, Director of DCTE, was the guest of honour at the event.

Members from KP TBB, Abdul Wali Khan and Sumaira Taj, along with Dr Zohra Begum from DCTE, were the focal persons for the workshop.