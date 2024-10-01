Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

LDA seals 36 properties over fee default

Staff Reporter
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   In a decisive efforts to combat illegal commercial activities, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday sealed another 36 properties in the provincial capital. Following the directives from DG Tahir Farooq, LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed over three dozen commercial establishments in various areas, including Gulberg, Faisal Town, Allama Iqbal Town, and Mustafa Town, due to non-payment of commercial fees and illegal usage. The properties sealed during an operation include private banks, schools, universities, medical centers, offices, warehouses, rental car services, beauty salons, grocery stores, and more. The operation was supervised by Chief Town Planner I, Asad-ul-Zaman. , alongside Director Town Planning II and Director Town Planning III. Prior to the sealing of these properties, multiple notices had been issued to the owners.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024