Lt Gen Asim Malik takes charge as new ISI chief

ISLAMABAD - Lieutenant General Muhammad Asim Malik on Monday assumed the responsibilities of Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Malik’s appointment was approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the mid of September before his departure to the United States.

However, his appointment was announced on September 24 through a notification.

Lt. Malik has replaced Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum who has served the premier intelligence agency ISI as its Chief for more than 3 years. Lt Malik, before his was appoint­ment as ISI Chief was serving as adjutant general in GHQ Rawalpindi, an oversight role on disciplinary matters of military personnel. Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik is a graduate of the Pakistan military academy’s 80th-long course and recipient of the prestigious sort of honor. Lt Malik was a graduate (BSC) of the University of Balochistan in 1999. He later studied at Fort Leaven­worth in the United States and the Royal College of De­fense Studies in London. Lt Malik in his career has commanded the 41st infantry division in Baloch­istan and infantry brigade in Waziristan. Lt Malik has also taught at the National Defense Universi­ty Islamabad and Command and Staff College in Quetta.

Lt Malik was promoted to the rank of three-star in October 2021. Soon after his promotion, he was made adjutant general in GHQ with responsibilities of disciplinary matters Among the personnel of the Paki­stan army. However he has not commanded any corps of Pakistan Army. In his position as adjutant gener­al, Malik gained the confidence of the Army Chief in investigating some of the high profile cases in­cluding the 9th May incident and retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed case.