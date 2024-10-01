Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday
NEWS WIRE
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Pa­kistan from October 2-4, on the invitation of Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation com­prising ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, according to a curtain-rais­er issued by the Foreign Of­fice. During the visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Prime Minister Sheh­baz wherein the two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agen­da to further strengthen Paki­stan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connec­tivity, energy, agriculture, ha­lal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-peo­ple contacts. They will also discuss regional and global developments. Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilat­eral ties anchored in histo­ry, culture and faith. This visit provides an important oppor­tunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations.

Top justices slug it out in the open

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1727683446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024