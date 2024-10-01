Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to Pa­kistan from October 2-4, on the invitation of Prime Minis­ter Muhammad Shehbaz Shar­if. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation com­prising ministers, deputy ministers and senior officials, according to a curtain-rais­er issued by the Foreign Of­fice. During the visit, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Prime Minister Sheh­baz wherein the two sides will discuss a wide-ranging agen­da to further strengthen Paki­stan-Malaysia ties in diverse fields including trade, connec­tivity, energy, agriculture, ha­lal industry, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-peo­ple contacts. They will also discuss regional and global developments. Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy strong bilat­eral ties anchored in histo­ry, culture and faith. This visit provides an important oppor­tunity to further strengthen Pakistan-Malaysia relations.