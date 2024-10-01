Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Man shot dead in broad daylight

NEWS WIRE
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  Unidentified armed men shot dead a shopkeeper on Millat Road in Sargodha Road police limits on Monday. According to police, the victim, identi­fied as Rameez, was sitting in front of a pizza shop in Millat Chowk when three persons riding a motorcycle arrived and shot him dead. Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected fo­rensic evidence from the site. A murder case against the ac­cused has been registered on the report of the father of the deceased. Meanwhile, a police team has been constituted to arrest the accused.

