Man shot dead in broad daylight

FAISALABAD - Unidentified armed men a shopkeeper on Millat Road in Sargodha Road police limits on Monday. According to police, the victim, identi­fied as Rameez, was sitting in front of a pizza shop in Millat Chowk when three persons riding a motorcycle arrived and shot him dead. Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected fo­rensic evidence from the site. A murder case against the ac­cused has been registered on the report of the father of the deceased. Meanwhile, a police team has been constituted to arrest the accused.