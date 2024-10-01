Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Man shot dead, nephew injuredover old enmity

NEWS WIRE
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   A man was killed while his nephew sustained bullet inju­ries in a firing incident at the district court here in Johrabad on Monday. Police said that Aftab Pathial Awan, resi­dent of Choha village,district Khushab, along with his nephew Muhammad Aslam Pathial Awan came to the district court for a case hear­ing when his opponent Abdul Khaliq Changy Khel along with armed accomplices rid­ing a motorcycle,opened indiscriminate fire at them. Consequently, Aftab suc­cumbed to his injuries in hospital, while the condition of Aslam was stated to be critical. The accused fled the scene after committing the crime. The victim had an old enmity with the accused over a murder case, said police. Po­lice launched investigation.

