Mark Rutte takes over as NATO chief

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Tuesday assumed his functions as new secretary general of NATO, replacing Norway's Jens Stoltenberg who ran the alliance for a decade.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Rutte said that he will work on three priorities as secretary general, naming the first one to keep NATO strong and ensure allies' defenses remain effective and credible against all threats.

"Second priority is to step up our support for Ukraine and bring it ever closer to NATO, because there can be no lasting security in Europe without a strong, independent Ukraine," he said.

Rutte added that the third priority during his term will be to strengthen NATO partnerships with the EU and countries around the world that share common interests and values.

Earlier, during his joint doorstep with Stoltenberg, Rutte said that NATO's core mission to “make sure that we defend our people, our nations, and, of course, our values" will not be changed.

“We have to make sure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation,” he said, stressing that NATO has to increase its collective defense.

Both Stoltenberg and Rutte also expressed concern over the escalation in Lebanon, expressing hope for peace in the region.

In June, NATO announced that Rutte, 47, was formally confirmed as chief of the military alliance, replacing Jens Stoltenberg whose tenure was extended due to the Ukraine war.

He was the sole candidate after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis withdrew from the race.

NATO allies agreed in July 2023 to extend 65-year-old Stoltenberg's mandate for another year until Oct. 1, 2024. He had been serving as the 13th secretary general of NATO since 2014.