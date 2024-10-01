Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Massive sinkhole swallows three vehicles in Lahore

1:48 PM | October 01, 2024
Regional, Lahore

A huge sinkhole emerged on a main road in Johar Town, Lahore, swallowing three vehicles – a car and two motorcycles – and causing significant traffic disruptions.

According to officials at the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the massive hole emerged due to an underground leakage of a sewerage line.

A rescue official reported that the two persons in the car were injured after being trapped when the sinkhole suddenly appeared.

Additionally, a video of the incident, showing locals helping the trapped commuters, also made rounds on social media.

In response, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore ordered a diversion from Main Boulevard Johar Town, redirecting traffic and increasing the load on alternative routes.

The latest incident marks the fourth sinkhole to appear on the same road in Johar Town within months.

Previously, a massive sinkhole in the area pulled in a vehicle carrying a woman and her child, leaving both injured.

The recent record-breaking rain in Lahore in August also led to the formation of sinkholes on roads, including Khayaban-i-Firdausi in Johar Town, where an old trunk sewer ruptured due to extraordinary rainwater flow and drainage.

