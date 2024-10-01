Mohsin lauds Fazl's role in promoting parliamentary supremacy, democratic values

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad today and congratulated him and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on their unopposed re-election as the party's head and the secretary general respectively.

He also presented bouquets and expressed best wishes for them.

Mohsin Naqvi commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman's role in promoting parliamentary supremacy and democratic values, calling him a prudent, skilled, and visionary politician. He acknowledged JUI-F's principle-based politics under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rendered invaluable services to his party and Pakistan.