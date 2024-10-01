Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mohsin lauds Fazl's role in promoting parliamentary supremacy, democratic values

Mohsin lauds Fazl's role in promoting parliamentary supremacy, democratic values
Web Desk
4:44 PM | October 01, 2024
National

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi today visited the residence of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad today and congratulated him and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on their unopposed re-election as the party's head and the secretary general respectively.

He also presented bouquets and expressed best wishes for them.

Mohsin Naqvi commended Maulana Fazlur Rehman's role in promoting parliamentary supremacy and democratic values, calling him a prudent, skilled, and visionary politician. He acknowledged JUI-F's principle-based politics under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman has rendered invaluable services to his party and Pakistan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024