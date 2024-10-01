Muchawaya's heroics lead Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers to Zim Afro T10 glory

Jo’Burg Bangla Tigers, under the captaincy of Sikandar Raza, clinched the title against the Cape Town Samp Army at Harare Sports Club. Young Zimbabwean fast bowler Tinashe Muchawaya delivered a memorable performance, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat in the final moments of the match.

Asked to bat first, the Tigers started strong, with openers Kusal Perera and Mohammad Shahzad attacking the Cape Town bowlers with ease. The duo raced to a 59-run partnership in less than four overs, before Perera fell for 33 off just 11 balls, trapped LBW by Qais Ahmed. Shahzad, fresh off a match-winning half-century in Qualifier 1, continued his assault alongside Hazratullah Zazai. By the end of the fifth over, the Tigers were well positioned at 60/1, ultimately finishing their innings at a competitive 129/5 in 10 overs.

In response, the Samp Army began strongly, with Brian Bennett scoring 12 runs off Adam Milne’s first over, while Luke Wood contributed 9 runs in the second over. With Dawid Malan and Bennett looking comfortable at the crease, Malan brought up his half-century with a well-timed drive-through point. However, the game took a turn in the final over, where the Samp Army needed 21 runs to secure victory.

Muchawaya, initially taken for two boundaries by Jack Taylor, showcased his resilience by tying up the batters and ultimately guiding the Tigers to a 5-wicket victory. His remarkable turnaround in the last over secured the championship and left an indelible mark on the match.