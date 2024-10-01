NA speaker, Dr Zakir Naik discuss unity of muslim ummah

National Assembly Speaker on Tuesday emphasized the need for unity among the Muslim Ummah, urging them to work collectively to promote the true message of Islam worldwide.

During a meeting with prominent religious scholar Dr. at the Parliament House, Sadiq welcomed Dr. Naik to Pakistan, expressing his delight over the visit. They discussed various issues, including challenges faced by the Muslim community, interfaith harmony, and other important matters.

The speaker highlighted that Islam is a complete code of life that promotes peace, tolerance, and love. He lauded Dr. 's services in spreading Islam's message of peace globally. Sadiq also reiterated that Pakistan's Constitution provides equal rights to all citizens, ensuring full protection of minority rights.

Ayaz Sadiq stressed that unity and solidarity among Muslim nations are crucial in addressing the challenges facing the Ummah.

Dr. , in response, praised the love and hospitality of the Pakistani people, stating that “the people of Pakistan are very loving and caring.” He called for Muslim countries to set aside their differences and unite under the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah to face the challenges confronting the Ummah.

Dr. Naik reiterated that Islam is a religion of peace, love, and brotherhood, and his missionary work aims to convey this true message across the world. He also acknowledged Pakistan's role in promoting Islam's true teachings and fostering unity among Muslims.

Later, Dr. , accompanied by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, visited the National Assembly Hall.