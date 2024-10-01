Newly-elected SCCI chief outlines goals for two-year tenure

Peshawar - Newly elected president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fazl Muqeem Khan, outlined his priorities and major goals for his two-year tenure during his address at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the chamber held here on Monday.

The SCCI AGM was attended by leaders of the Businessmen Forum, outgoing office bearers of the chamber Fuad Ishaq, Sanaullah, and Ejaz Afridi, newly elected vice presidents Jalil Jan and Shehryar Khan, members of the SCCI Election Commission, former presidents, executive committee members, traders, industrialists, and businessmen from the CNG and petroleum sectors.

Fazl Muqeem affirmed his commitment to protecting the rights of the business community, stating that they believe in the selfless service of this community and that the doors of the chamber will always remain open for them. The new president strongly opposed the recent increase in taxes and called for reforms to broaden the existing tax base and remove hurdles in the way of sales and income tax refunds. He also demanded a revision of electricity and gas tariffs, as well as the prices of petroleum products.

Muqeem praised the business community for remaining steadfast despite unfavorable conditions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that providing relief to the terrorism-affected business community is among his top priorities. He assured that policies would be crafted in consultation with traders and industrialists, and he promised to involve all chambers to stabilise the province’s economy.

The SCCI president vowed to initiate efforts to strengthen bilateral trade with neighbouring countries and Central Asian republics. He reiterated his firm resolve to leave “no stone unturned” in resolving the business community’s issues. He mentioned that targets have been set for the next two years and that his presidency will make every effort to achieve them.

On the occasion, other leaders from the Businessmen Forum also addressed the event, praising the services of the outgoing cabinet of the chamber. They expressed hope that the newly elected SCCI cabinet would work swiftly for the betterment and welfare of the business community.