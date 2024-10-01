Novak Djokovic returns to Shanghai for 2024 Rolex masters campaign

, a four-time champion of the Rolex Shanghai Masters, has arrived in Shanghai to begin his 2024 campaign.

The Serbian superstar made his highly anticipated comeback to Qi Zhong Stadium, where he is the only player to have lifted the trophy four times, winning titles in 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018. This marks Djokovic's return to the tournament after last competing in 2019.

Djokovic, the winner of a record 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles, is chasing his 100th singles title if he triumphs at the 2024 Rolex Shanghai Masters. With an impressive track record at the tournament, he has contested 39 matches—the most for any player since the event's inception in 2009—and claimed 34 wins, another tournament record.

The world No. 4 has often spoken of his affinity with Shanghai and China and was warmly welcomed upon his return to the city for the first time in five years on Tuesday.