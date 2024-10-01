NY Lagos Strikers capture hearts in Zim Afro T10 Tournament

The NY Lagos Strikers captured the hearts of fans at Harare Sports Club during their impressive run in the Tournament. With standout performances from key players Rassie van der Dussen, Najibullah Zadran, and Avishka Fernando, the Strikers showcased their skill while competing against formidable opponents, including the Cape Town Samp Army, Harare Bolts, Durban Wolves, and Jo'burg Bangla Tigers.

Reflecting on the season, skipper Thisara Perera stated, “The Strikers family means the most to me. We built a great team and an even better family. We are proud of how we stuck together throughout the season, learning and playing good cricket.”

Head Coach Chaminda Vaas expressed his gratitude for the squad's efforts: “It’s been a wonderful journey, and I appreciate the players for showcasing their skills on the field. Throughout the season, we played good cricket. The players delivered in many games, but unfortunately, we couldn’t secure a spot in the qualifiers.”

Coach Vaas highlighted key learnings from the tournament, emphasizing the need for improvement: “We need to ensure our fielding is at 100%. From a bowling perspective, executing our plans according to the situation is essential.”

Team owner Sagar Khanna praised the players' determination, stating, “Every match brings its own challenges, but the boys have shown remarkable resolve. Najibullah, Avishka, and Rassie’s performances are a testament to their skill and temperament, leading us to victories that filled us with pride. We aim to build on this momentum.”

Shazmeen Kara, CEO of NY Lagos Strikers, added, “Having such talented players excel in these formats opens up exciting international opportunities. We are eager to grow as a team and are ready for our next challenge in the Abu Dhabi T10.”

Looking ahead, the NY Lagos Strikers are set to participate in the upcoming edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, with their sights firmly set on winning and making their fans proud once again.