Olympian Sadaf Siddiqui chosen for IOC Coaching Course abroad

Olympian has been selected for the International Coaching Course in General Conditioning, which will commence in the first week of October at the Hungarian University of Sport Sciences in Hungary.

This course is part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) initiative to provide the latest training to coaches and officials from developing countries to improve overall coaching standards.

recently met with Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Vice President Begum Ishrat Ashraf and POA Secretary General Muhammad Khalid Mahmood to discuss her future plans in the development and management of women’s sports.

During their meeting, Begum Ishrat Ashraf expressed her support, stating, "The international coaching and management course will offer Sadaf an excellent platform to enhance her skills. It is important for educating women coaches, providing a systematic approach to improving theoretical, technical, and practical coaching abilities."

has represented Pakistan at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, as well as at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, South Asian Federation (SAF) Games, and other international events. Additionally, she has represented the Pakistan Army in national competitions, contributing to the discovery and grooming of fresh talent in athletics.

Sadaf shared her thoughts on the opportunity, saying, “It is an honor to represent my country and my department, the Pakistan Army. I respect the Olympic values of dedication, teamwork, and passion. This experience will allow me to gain leadership, teamwork, and a deeper commitment to the development of women’s sports in Pakistan."

As a passionate advocate for women’s participation in sports, she emphasized her dedication to inspiring the next generation of female athletes in Pakistan. “My participation in the IOC program will not only help improve my own skills but also support the IOC’s commitment to empowering women in sports globally," Sadaf added.