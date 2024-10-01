Open courts held in Khanewal to ensure timely justice

KHANEWAL - In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak continued to hold open courts aimed at bringing justice to the doorsteps of citizens.
Recently, DPO Kharak organized open courts at Sarai Sidhu and Haveli Kuranga police stations. The sessions were attended by SDPO Kabirwala Circle Malik Abdul Ghafoor, SHO Zeeshan Gul, Nasrullah Danbal, along with local dignitaries, citizens, and journalists.
During the event, DPO Ismail Kharak emphasized that the objective of these open courts was to provide citizens with easy access to police officers, build public trust, and address their problems on merit.
He urged police officers to treat citizens with respect, solve their complaints promptly, and work towards eradicating crime. He stressed that public cooperation in identifying criminal elements is crucial for creating a peaceful society.
The DPO reiterated that timely justice, maintaining law and order, and eliminating crime and drugs remain the top priorities of the Khanewal police, and they are working tirelessly to fulfill these responsibilities.
FEASIBILITY REPORT SOUGHT ON INCREASING BEDS AT DHQ HOSPITAL KHANEWAL
Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communication & Works, Rana Muhammad Saleem, sought a feasibility report for increasing beds at the emergency and trauma centres of DHQ Hospital. During a visit to the hospital along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the Parliamentary Secretary reviewed revamping work and discussed proposals for enhancing the capacity of wards with an indoor pharmacy equipped with life-saving drugs.
The Parliamentary Secretary checked the presence of doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, ensuring all kinds of drugs and surgical equipment are available with the hospital’s pharmacy. Rana Muhammad Saleem said patients’ beds were being extended up to 500 as per the vision of the government. He said the Punjab government was trying the level best and nobody from the district would move to a big city to get health treatment.