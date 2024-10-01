Open courts held in Khanewal to ensure timely justice

KHANEWAL - In line with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Mary­am Nawaz Sharif, District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharak continued to hold open courts aimed at bring­ing justice to the doorsteps of citizens.

Recently, DPO Kharak or­ganized open courts at Sarai Sidhu and Haveli Kuranga police stations. The sessions were attended by SDPO Kabirwala Circle Malik Ab­dul Ghafoor, SHO Zeeshan Gul, Nasrullah Danbal, along with local dignitaries, citi­zens, and journalists.

During the event, DPO Ismail Kharak emphasized that the objective of these open courts was to provide citizens with easy access to police officers, build pub­lic trust, and address their problems on merit.

He urged police officers to treat citizens with respect, solve their complaints promptly, and work to­wards eradicating crime. He stressed that public cooper­ation in identifying criminal elements is crucial for creat­ing a peaceful society.

The DPO reiterated that timely justice, maintaining law and order, and eliminat­ing crime and drugs remain the top priorities of the Khanewal police, and they are working tirelessly to ful­fill these responsibilities.

FEASIBILITY REPORT SOUGHT ON INCREASING BEDS AT DHQ HOSPITAL KHANEWAL

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Communica­tion & Works, Rana Mu­hammad Saleem, sought a feasibility report for in­creasing beds at the emer­gency and trauma centres of DHQ Hospital. During a visit to the hospital along with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari, the Parliamentary Secretary reviewed revamping work and discussed proposals for enhancing the capacity of wards with an indoor phar­macy equipped with life-saving drugs.

The Parliamentary Secre­tary checked the presence of doctors, nurses, para-med­ical staff, ensuring all kinds of drugs and surgical equip­ment are available with the hospital’s pharmacy. Rana Muhammad Saleem said pa­tients’ beds were being ex­tended up to 500 as per the vision of the government. He said the Punjab government was trying the level best and nobody from the district would move to a big city to get health treatment.