PA Committee reveals ‘fraud’ in Gymkhana Club lease accord

LAHORE - A special public committee of the Punjab Assembly Monday expressed displeasure over the leasing terms of the Lahore Gymkhana Club and demanded an explanation from the concerned departments within a week regarding the 960-kanal land leased to the club for only 417 rupees per month. Following a motion moved by MPA Amjad Ali Javed (MPA), a hearing was convened in the Punjab Assembly to examine the lease terms of Gymkhana Club, a historical institution occupying 117 acres of prime real estate in the heart of Lahore. The reports presented to the committee revealed that the Gymkhana, covering 960 kanals of government land, is paying only 5,000 rupees annually. The committee raised questions on the Gymkhana matter and set a deadline of one week for the concerned departments to submit all details. The committee was informed that the issue of the Gymkhana had been raised several times but was suppressed due to political influence. The income from the Lahore Gymkhana, established on highly valuable government land, is in the billions, but only fifty paisa per kanal is deposited into the government’s account. Chairman of the Standing Committee, Sami Ullah Khan, has made it mandatory for the Secretary of Colonies, Secretary of Housing, and the Deputy Commissioner to present all relevant records at the next session. He also instructed the Secretary of Law to prepare responses to all constitutional aspects and members’ questions regarding the leasing of the Gymkhana. Sami Ullah Khan stated that no pressure would be tolerated in the Gymkhana matter, and it will be brought to its logical conclusion. The hearing was initiated under the recently updated Rules of Procedures which grant enhanced powers to assembly committees to address critical issues with open hearings instead of in camera briefings. The committee’s mandate was established during the House session on the 9th of September 2024, where the Speaker Mr. Muhammad Malik Ahmad Khan constituted Special Committee No. 06 in accordance with Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure of the Provincial Assembly of the Punjab 1997. The committee, chaired by Mr. Sami Ullah Khan (MPA PP-145), was tasked with addressing concerns about the apparent discrepancies in the lease and management of the state’s property. One of the key concerns raised during the hearing was the extraordinarily low annual rent of Rs. 5000 for such valuable real estate, which many members argued is far below the current market rate. Members pointed out that in the early 1900s, the rent was set at Rs. 1600, indicating that the present rate does not reflect the true value of the land in question which stands at roughly 60-70 Billion Rupees at a minimum. It was also brought to attention that the Club also occupies an additional 3 acres of agricultural land within Lawrence Gardens Lahore which has not previously been accounted for. Additionally, several committee members raised questions about the Club’s construction activities on state land, noting that no proper permissions had been obtained for building developments. Concerns were also raised about the Club’s high membership fees and monthly charges, which generate significant revenue while the Club continues to pay a negligible amount in rent to the state. It was revealed during the session that, according to sources, no audit has ever been conducted of Gymkhana Club’s properties or its various structures. The Club has reportedly refused to respond to inquiries from the Public Accounts Committee, which raises further questions about its accountability and transparency. The committee has instructed government departments to provide detailed responses to these concerns at the next hearing. It was stressed that determining the accurate market value of the property is crucial in order to reassess the rent that should be paid to the state. The Law Department has been requested to review all lease agreements and related documents thoroughly to explore the potential for recovering lost revenue and holding the responsible parties accountable for financial discrepancies.Representatives from the Gymkhana Administration are also expected to be invited to the subsequent sessions of the Committee. For the first time in the history of the Punjab Assembly, live coverage of a public interest issue was conducted.