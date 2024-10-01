Pakistan approves export of 100,000 MT of sugar

The government has approved the export of 100,000 metric tons of sugar, according to well-informed sources.

The export will be halted immediately if domestic sugar prices exceed the set benchmark to ensure market stability.

The export quota will be distributed among the provinces based on sugar production, with over 64% allocated to Punjab, 6% to Sindh, and 30% to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Provincial commissioners will manage the distribution, with quotas allocated within seven days of notification.

The retail price for exported sugar is fixed at Rs 145.15 per kilogram, and mill owners must keep domestic prices below Rs 140 per kilogram.

No subsidies will be provided for the export, and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will report on the export status every 15 days.