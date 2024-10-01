Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum’s first meeting today

MATEEN HAIDER
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The first meeting of Pa­kistan-Russia Trade and In­vestment Forum is taking place in Russian capital Mos­cow on Tuesday (today). The Federal Minister for Privati­sation and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan is leading a Pakistani business delega­tion for B2B forum in Mos­cow, which would focus on exploring business oppor­tunities between the two countries. The delegation comprises more than 60 cor­porate individuals of Paki­stani businessmen from dif­ferent sectors. Russian State TV Ruptly will live telecast the event and speech of the minister from Moscow on Tuesday at Pakistani time 11:30. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, along with 70 companies from the country, is also expected to attend the historic event.

MATEEN HAIDER

