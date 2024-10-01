Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum’s first meeting today

ISLAMABAD - The first meeting of Pakistan-Russia Trade and Investment Forum is taking place in Russian capital Moscow on Tuesday (today). The Federal Minister for Privatisation and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan is leading a Pakistani business delegation for B2B forum in Moscow, which would focus on exploring business opportunities between the two countries. The delegation comprises more than 60 corporate individuals of Pakistani businessmen from different sectors. Russian State TV Ruptly will live telecast the event and speech of the minister from Moscow on Tuesday at Pakistani time 11:30. Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, along with 70 companies from the country, is also expected to attend the historic event.