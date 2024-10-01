Pakistan's CPI inflation drops to 6.9% in September, lowest since january 2021

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Tuesday that the country’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation dropped to 6.9% year-on-year in September 2024, marking the lowest level since January 2021, down from 9.6% in August.

According to PBS, this decline is driven by the high base effect, easing commodity and energy markets, and a stable currency. On a month-on-month basis, inflation fell by 0.5% in September, compared to a 0.4% increase in August.

The country’s annual consumer price inflation rate had already dropped to 9.6% in August, the first single-digit reading in nearly three years. Analysts attribute this to the stability of the currency over the past year. The recent inflation figures exceeded both market expectations and official forecasts, as the finance ministry had projected inflation to be around 8-9% for September-October.

This significant drop in inflation strengthens the case for further monetary policy easing by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which cut its key policy rate by 200 basis points to 17.5% last month, marking the third reduction since June to boost economic growth.

"Due to aggressive monetary tightening, SBP has achieved bringing inflation below 7% one year ahead of target," said Mohammad Sohail, CEO at brokerage Topline Securities.

Analysts believe that as disinflation continues, largely due to the high base effect and declining global commodity prices, the SBP will have more room to lower the policy rate further.