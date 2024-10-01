Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Parliamentary leaders to receive briefing on national security by COAS tomorrow

Parliamentary leaders to receive briefing on national security by COAS tomorrow
Web Desk
5:39 PM | October 01, 2024
National

Parliamentary leaders will be briefed on national security matters in an important in-camera meeting at the Parliament House on October 2 (tomorrow).

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir, along with intelligence chiefs, will present the briefing to parliamentary leaders regarding various security issues.

The crucial meeting of parliamentary leaders from the National Assembly and Senate has been summoned by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the NA spokesperson confirmed.

The meeting will focus on the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024