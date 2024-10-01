Parliamentary leaders to receive briefing on national security by COAS tomorrow

Parliamentary leaders will be briefed on national security matters in an important in-camera meeting at the Parliament House on October 2 (tomorrow).

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir, along with intelligence chiefs, will present the briefing to parliamentary leaders regarding various security issues.

The crucial meeting of parliamentary leaders from the National Assembly and Senate has been summoned by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, the NA spokesperson confirmed.

The meeting will focus on the security situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.