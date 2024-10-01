The discovery of the first exoplanet in 1992 marked a profound milestone in astronomy, challenging long-held beliefs about plane­tary systems beyond our solar system. Led by as­tronomers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail, the detection of an exoplanet orbiting a pulsar in the constellation Virgo revolutionised our under­standing of the cosmos. Prior to this breakthrough, the existence of planets beyond our solar system was purely speculative. This historic event opened new avenues for research, igniting a fervent quest to explore the diversity and abundance of plan­ets orbiting distant stars, ultimately reshaping our perception of the universe.