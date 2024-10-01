Tuesday, October 01, 2024
“Two possibilities exist: either we are alone in the universe or we are not. Both are equally terrifying.” –Arthur C. Clarke

October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The discovery of the first exoplanet in 1992 marked a profound milestone in astronomy, challenging long-held beliefs about plane­tary systems beyond our solar system. Led by as­tronomers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail, the detection of an exoplanet orbiting a pulsar in the constellation Virgo revolutionised our under­standing of the cosmos. Prior to this breakthrough, the existence of planets beyond our solar system was purely speculative. This historic event opened new avenues for research, igniting a fervent quest to explore the diversity and abundance of plan­ets orbiting distant stars, ultimately reshaping our perception of the universe.

