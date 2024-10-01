The discovery of the first exoplanet in 1992 marked a profound milestone in astronomy, challenging long-held beliefs about planetary systems beyond our solar system. Led by astronomers Aleksander Wolszczan and Dale Frail, the detection of an exoplanet orbiting a pulsar in the constellation Virgo revolutionised our understanding of the cosmos. Prior to this breakthrough, the existence of planets beyond our solar system was purely speculative. This historic event opened new avenues for research, igniting a fervent quest to explore the diversity and abundance of planets orbiting distant stars, ultimately reshaping our perception of the universe.