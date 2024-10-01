PBF rejects PSB’s decision, calls inquiry ‘biased’

LAHORE - The Pakistan Boxing Federa­tion (PBF) has unanimously rejected the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) decision to ban PBF officials, calling the inquiry report on the mat­ter ‘biased’. The controversy arose after a boxer allegedly remained abroad on an of­ficial passport with a valid visa and departmental NOC. During a meeting chaired by PBF President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, the Execu­tive Committee and General Council expressed full con­fidence in the current office bearers and dismissed the PSB’s report as baseless, say­ing it violated fundamental rights and legal principles. The meeting also approved constitutional amendments previously discussed and rat­ified the audit report for the fiscal year 2023-2024. In oth­er decisions, the house con­firmed the election of Begum Ishrat Ashraf as Chairperson of the PBF, while President Khalid Mehmood updated members on the federation’s efforts to keep boxing as an Olympic sport.