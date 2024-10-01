PBF rejects PSB’s decision, calls inquiry ‘biased’

LAHORE - The Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has unanimously rejected the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) decision to ban PBF officials, calling the inquiry report on the matter ‘biased’. The controversy arose after a boxer allegedly remained abroad on an official passport with a valid visa and departmental NOC. During a meeting chaired by PBF President Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, the Executive Committee and General Council expressed full confidence in the current office bearers and dismissed the PSB’s report as baseless, saying it violated fundamental rights and legal principles. The meeting also approved constitutional amendments previously discussed and ratified the audit report for the fiscal year 2023-2024. In other decisions, the house confirmed the election of Begum Ishrat Ashraf as Chairperson of the PBF, while President Khalid Mehmood updated members on the federation’s efforts to keep boxing as an Olympic sport.