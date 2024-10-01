PCB announces ticket prices for Pak- England Test Series 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket prices for the three-match Test series between Pakistan and England, part of the ICC World Test Cham­pionship 2023-25. Fans can purchase tickets online starting today at 1700 PST from PCB’s official website, while physical tickets will be available from October 4 at select outlets. The se­ries kicks off with two Test matches at Multan Cricket Stadium (MCS) from October 7 to 19, followed by the third and final Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium (RCS) from October 24 to 28. To encour­age fans to attend, the PCB has offered free entry to the General enclosures (Hanif Muhammad and Mushtaq Ahmed) on the opening day of both Multan Tests and to the Premium enclosures (Mi­ran Baksh, Shoaib Akhtar, So­hail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat) for the first day of the Rawal­pindi Test.