People in Mardan face difficulties due to traffic jams in main areas

Mardan - Local residents, commuters, college students, and visitors are facing numerous difficulties due to major traffic jams in the main city areas.

Talking to The Nation here on Monday, locals reported that almost all roads in the city, including Bank Road, Malakand Road, Charsadda Chowk, Shaheedano Bazaar, Hoti Chowk, Baghdada Chowk, and Pakistan Chowk, remain congested most of the time due to a lack of planning and violations of traffic rules. Noor-ul-Wahab, a resident of Mardan city, stated that traffic officers were largely unable to streamline traffic to alleviate the hardships faced by motorists and commuters.

Raees Khan, a visitor, alleged that the traffic police had failed to manage the flow of vehicles. He claimed that many traffic wardens were often seen talking on mobile phones or engaging in conversations with people instead of performing their duties.

Residents pointed out that several clinics and pharmacies located near the District Headquarters Hospital on Shamsi Road become jam-packed during peak hours.

They also noted that the illegal motorcycle mela held every Friday on Shamsi Road blocks the road and creates significant problems for the public.

They mentioned that patients and their attendants experience difficulties as Shamsi Road is frequently obstructed due to illegal parking and encroachments by shopkeepers. They argued that U-turns on various roads are unnecessary and contribute to traffic issues.

Illegal parking along the roads causes further congestion in the city. Some influential individuals, with the connivance of TMA staff, have established illegal parking lots. Residents reported that the conditions at Par Hoti Chowk, Malakand Road, the bus station, and Charsadda Chowk are similarly problematic, as passenger vehicles do not follow any rules and stop wherever they wish to pick up passengers.

They added that footpaths near the bus terminal have been encroached upon, with many shopkeepers charging vendors for access. Illegal paths created by motorcyclists on roads, including Mill Bypass, Bijighar, and others, also contribute to traffic jams. People have broken walls on one-way roads at several points to create passages for scooters and bikes.

The presence of illegal U-turns also poses a serious threat to citizens due to an increase in road accidents on Mill Bypass and other city roads. During office hours in the early morning, traffic congestion multiplies, making the roads impassable for pedestrians.

“We work as teachers at Fazl-e-Haq College and cannot cross Dwa-saro and Charsadda Chowk due to the fast-moving traffic and illegal parking of flying coaches, Taiz-Raftar rickshaws, and other vehicles during the opening and closing hours of our institution,” one teacher said.

Residents, customers, and visitors have called on the Regional Police Officer and the District Police Officer to help resolve these issues in the city and reduce the hardships faced by the public.