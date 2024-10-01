Tuesday, October 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Petty issue claims life of youth

APP
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -  A youth was shot dead in Takhtbhai tehsil of Mardan district after a petty altercation with the accused on Monday.

Police said the deceased named Yahya, a resident of Ganjai, Takhtbhai argued with the accused, identified as Usama, son of Mumtaz over a petty issue. Following the altercation, Usama shot Yahya dead. The accused managed to flee the scene after committing the murder. Takhtbhai police on the complaint of the brother of the deceased Abu Huraira, have registered a case under section 302/34 and started investigation to arrest the accused.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1727755832.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024