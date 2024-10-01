Tuesday, October 01, 2024
PGF concludes Senior Amateur Golf Team trials for Asia Pacific Championship

Staff Reporter
October 01, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The Pakistan Golf Federa­tion (PGF) has successfully concluded the trials to select the national senior men’s and women’s teams for the upcoming Asia Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) Championship, scheduled for November in Vietnam. Held over three days at La­hore Garrison Greens Golf Course, the trials saw 50 of Pakistan’s top senior ama­teur men, aged 55 and above, competing fiercely for a spot on the four-member team. The standout performers in the men’s category were Brig Omer Ejaz (Margalla Greens), CDR Rizwan Rashid (Margalla Greens), Tariq Mehmood (Lahore Garrison Greens), and Asim Tiwana (Royal Palm Golf Club). These golfers impressed with their remarkable skills and consis­tency throughout the trials, securing their places to rep­resent Pakistan at the inter­national event. The PGF also announced a women’s team for the APGC Women’s Team Championship.

Staff Reporter

