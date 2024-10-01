Tuesday, October 01, 2024
PIA flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport due to technical fault

Web Desk
4:38 PM | October 01, 2024
National

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight bound for Dubai made an emergency landing at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport following a technical issue.

The PIA flight PK-283, carrying 170 passengers, experienced a fire warning in its cargo compartment mid-flight. The pilot swiftly responded, ensuring the aircraft safely touched down at Karachi airport. All passengers disembarked without incident, and no injuries were reported.

This incident follows a similar emergency landing on August 27, when an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 cargo plane en route to Ahmedabad, India, had to land at Karachi. The cargo flight ET 3644 diverted after it was unable to land at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport due to unknown reasons.

PIA and aviation authorities are investigating the cause of the technical fault, with safety measures being thoroughly reviewed.

Web Desk

National

