Tuesday, October 01, 2024
PM, Hamza seek relief in Ramzan Sugar Mills case

5:35 PM | October 01, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, MNA Hamza Shehbaz, have sought relief in the Ramzan Sugar Mills reference under the recently amended NAB law.

Their lawyer applied to the accountability court, challenging the court's jurisdiction over the reference.

The petitioners argued that, under the new NAB law, the accountability court lacks the authority to hear the reference, requesting instead that the reference be returned to the NAB chairman.

 The court has sought a response from NAB by October 11.

In the hearing, the court approved Shehbaz Sharif's request for a one-day exemption from appearance, with his representative, Anwar Hussain, marking attendance on his behalf.

