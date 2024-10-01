Tuesday, October 01, 2024
PM Shehbaz congratulates Algerian President on reelection

Web Desk
4:41 PM | October 01, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated Abdelmadjid Tebboune on his reelection as the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

In a message posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, the Prime Minister expressed his enthusiasm for strengthening ties between Pakistan and Algeria. He stated that he looks forward to working closely with President Tebboune to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade and investment.

This gesture reflects Pakistan’s commitment to fostering stronger diplomatic and economic relationships with Algeria, which continues to be a key partner in the region.

