PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulates China on 75th anniversary of People's Republic

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the people of China on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

In a post on his X handle, the Prime Minister praised China's remarkable progress under the visionary leadership of President Xi. He highlighted the strong, enduring ties between Pakistan and China, referring to the two nations as "iron brothers" with an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership that continues to grow stronger.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative. He emphasized Pakistan’s dedication to further strengthening bilateral relations and promoting regional peace, stability, and prosperity alongside China.

Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani also conveyed his felicitations, acknowledging the tremendous benefits and opportunities created by the Pakistan-China friendship for both countries and the region. He noted that this partnership reflects a shared vision for regional stability.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq echoed these sentiments, congratulating the Chinese leadership and people on their national milestone. He emphasized the deep-rooted diplomatic ties based on mutual respect and brotherhood, particularly through joint ventures such as CPEC, which is set to enhance Pakistan's economy and bolster global connectivity.