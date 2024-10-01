PM Shehbaz Sharif mourns the passing of Khizar Hayat Dar

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Khizar Hayat Dar, the elder brother of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

In a message of condolence, the Prime Minister offered his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family. He prayed for the departed soul, asking for eternal peace for Khizar Hayat Dar and strength for the family to bear this loss with patience and fortitude.

The Prime Minister's expression of grief highlights the close ties and solidarity with his colleague, Ishaq Dar, during this difficult time for the family.