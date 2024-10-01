PN RKJK Squash Complex team wins gold at Reliance Inter-Club Squash Team C’ship

LAHORE - The Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan (PN RKJK) Squash Complex team clinched the gold medal after a hard-fought victo­ry over Karachi Club in a thrilling final of the Reliance Inter-Club Squash Team Championship 2024. The standout perfor­mances from key players Abdul­lah Waheed, Shahzad Khan, and Mahad Javeed proved pivotal in their team’s success, as they clinched crucial wins in their respective matches to secure the championship trophy. Held under the esteemed supervision of squash legend Jahangir Khan, the tournament carried special significance for participants, as his guidance and presence throughout the competition of­fered invaluable inspiration. His involvement added prestige to an already highly anticipated event. The championship’s clos­ing ceremony was attended by a chief guest from Reliance Paints, along with PN RKJK Squash Complex Manager and Tourna­ment Referee, Naveed Alam. During the ceremony, Naveed Alam expressed gratitude to Re­liance Paints for their generous support, acknowledging their crucial role in making the event a resounding success. The final standings saw PN Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex securing the first place, followed by Karachi Club in second, and Creek Club finishing in third po­sition.This marked the first time PN RKJK Squash Complex host­ed an inter-club team champi­onship, and the event’s success prompted many participants to highlight the importance of such competitions. The players expressed their desire for simi­lar events to be organized more frequently, suggesting that clubs across the region should aim to host these tournaments bian­nually to promote the sport and encourage further participation.