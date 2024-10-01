Police conduct mock exercise

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The district’s anti-riot force conducted a mock exercise at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines to prepare for any untoward incidents.

According to a police spokesman, the purpose of the drill was to demonstrate skills and show preparedness for effectively handling illegal gatherings in emergency situations. He stated that under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, the Anti-Riot Force, led by DSP Headquarters Chan Shah and Line Officer Sajjad Chohan, dispersed a mock crowd in a very professional manner.

Speaking on the occasion, SP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan said that such drills enhance the professionalism of personnel and improve their ability to manage emergency situations effectively.