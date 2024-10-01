Police seize drugs, several arrested

PESHAWAR - In ongoing operation against narcotics and criminal elements in the suburban areas of Peshawar, police have arrested several individuals involved in the ice (crystal meth) and other drugs smuggling.

The operation, carried out under the directives of SP Rural Division Inam Jan was supervised by DSP Khazana Imran Aslam Marwat and led by SHO Sartaj Khan. Police seized 2.5kg of ice, 3.5kg of charas (hashish), three pistols, and a large quantity of ammunition.

SHO Sartaj Khan stated that cases have been registered against the suspects and that investigations are ongoing to trace further connections to the narcotics trade