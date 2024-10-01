Political experts term KP CM’s ‘Revolution’ statement irrational

Peshawar - Political experts here on Monday termed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s statement about bringing a “revolution” as irrational and beyond understanding.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, Information Secretary for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in KP, said that the Chief Minister is known for issuing such illogical statements in a bid to elevate his political stature.

Instead of making such remarks, he said the Chief Minister should prioritise addressing the deteriorating law and order situation in the southern districts of the province.

Except for the BRT and Swat Expressway, he claimed that the PTI has failed to construct any other major projects despite being in government for three consecutive terms in the province.

He noted that the billion-tree afforestation project had been taken over by NAB, while the BRT is facing approximately Rs3.2 billion in annual losses due to long delays in the completion of its commercial plazas at Hayatabad and Dabgari Gardens.

He advised the Chief Minister to compete with his counterpart in Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, in terms of public service and development.

Ikhtiar Wali stated that the PTI has burdened the province with heavy loans. On the other hand, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government has started to bring economic stability to the country, with the price hike now falling below single digits for the first time in a long while.

He mentioned that top global economic and financial institutions recognised the PML-N government’s remarkable economic progress, and the IMF’s $7 billion package was a landmark achievement for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his financial team.

He said the Prime Minister has won the hearts and minds of all Pakistanis, Kashmiris, and Palestinians during his landmark address at the UNGA, which received widespread acclaim at global diplomatic and political forums. Former Provincial Minister Wajid Ali Khan also called the KP Chief Minister’s revolution statement merely a political stunt.

He stated that the Chief Minister has a habit of making such irrational statements to divert the public’s attention from the poor performance of his government.

He criticised the PTI leadership for allegedly squandering taxpayer money on public meetings in major cities like Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, instead of focusing on governance and welfare programs.

Experts further pointed out that the PTI’s public meetings are a pressure tactic against state institutions, which amounts to seeking relief for the PTI founder charged in corruption cases.

They emphasised that the judiciary is independent in adjudicating cases and will decide on the matters concerning the PTI founder.

The experts stated that the country cannot afford political instability and urged all political parties, including the PTI, to play a constructive role in steering democracy and economic recovery to safe shores.