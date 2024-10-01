Promoting Moscow-Islamabad Relations

Pakistan has consistently pursued a foreign pol­icy of friendship and goodwill towards all na­tions, without harbouring aggressive inten­tions, as envisioned by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. Both civil and military leadership fre­quently visit friendly countries worldwide to engage with top leaders and enhance mutu­ally beneficial bilateral cooperation across various sectors. Similarly, Pakistan warmly welcomes foreign leaders, taking measures to strengthen existing ties.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Over­chuk’s recent two-day goodwill visit to Pakistan was aimed at holding discussions with senior civil and military leaders, exchanging views on further en­hancing bilateral relations, and exploring untapped sectors for cooperation.

After a warm welcome from Deputy Prime Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the visiting Russian Deputy PM, accompanied by a delegation, embarked on a hectic schedule in the federal capital. This dem­onstrated Russia’s keenness to improve existing bi­lateral relations and boost trade with Pakistan. Over­chuk was in Islamabad to explore opportunities for cooperation across multiple sectors.

During delegation-level talks led by the two DPMs, Overchuk expressed Russia’s support for Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), reflecting Moscow’s willingness to strengthen ties. Earlier discussions between the two leaders focused on expanding economic relations be­tween Pakistan and Russia. Pakistan emphasised its view of Russia as a key player in West, South, and Cen­tral Asia, with strengthening mutually beneficial rela­tions as a priority in its foreign policy.

Overchuk, for his part, discussed the prospects of collaboration between Pakistan and the Eurasian Eco­nomic Union, which includes Armenia, Belarus, Ka­zakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia. The two sides ex­plored the potential for a free trade agreement, with indications of further discussions to finalise the deal.

Following these talks, Pakistan and Russia agreed to enhance dialogue and cooperation in various sectors, including trade, industry, energy, connectivity, science and technology, and education. Overchuk also met President Asif Ali Zardari to exchange views on bilat­eral relations, expressing Russia’s interest in collab­orating on food security and educational initiatives. A 75-member Pakistani business delegation is sched­uled to visit Russia in October to explore further eco­nomic cooperation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during his meeting with Overchuk, reiterated that strengthening ties with Russia is a priority for Pakistan’s foreign policy. He em­phasised the country’s eagerness to expand trade, eco­nomic, energy, connectivity, and security cooperation with Russia. Reports indicate that the PM expressed his anticipation of welcoming Russian Prime Minis­ter Mikhail Mishustin to Islamabad next month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and conveyed his gratitude to President Vladimir Putin for sending a high-level delegation.

PM Shehbaz Sharif later witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries, focusing on cooperation in agriculture, educa­tion, railways, science and technology, food security, and promoting stronger people-to-people connections.

The Russian delegation also met with Army Chief General Asim Munir, discussing the expansion of secu­rity and defence cooperation. Both sides expressed sat­isfaction with the ongoing collaboration in these areas.

Overall, the visit of Russian Deputy Prime Minis­ter Alexey Overchuk and his delegation bodes well for promoting and strengthening bilateral relations. Such high-level exchanges contribute significantly to enhancing ties between the two friendly nations. Fol­low-up actions on MoUs and agreements are crucial to ensuring their successful implementation and fos­tering long-term cooperation.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com