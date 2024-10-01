PTI to hold protest in Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Friday

ISLAMABAD - Amid rising political temperatures ahead of governmentsponsored ‘Constitutional Package’ that is likely to land in the parliament in the first half of October, the jailed Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has given a protest call for next Friday (October 4) in Islamabad’s D-Chowk.
In an apparent move to force the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) led ruling coalition not to push the controversial package through the parliament, the opposition party also announced protests in three cities of Punjab – Mianwali, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur – on October 2. PTI further said it would hold a protest at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore on October 5 for the “independence of judiciary” and release of its jailed leader Khan. In a statement posted on X following his meeting with senior party leaders here on Monday in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, former prime minister also endorsed the controversial statement of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur that revolution could be a solution to the “state oppression.” Referring to last Saturday’s police action against PTI protestors ahead of their protest in Rawalpindi, CM Gandapur in a video message had warned the law enforcement that “those who fire one bullet on the PTI activists, will receive 10 bullets in response.” Meanwhile, some media reports also suggested that Khan during his meeting reprimanded the senior leadership for calling off the protest in Rawalpindi abruptly. However, PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram in a statement denied such news. “Ali Amin has given a very solid statement and I fully endorse his remarks,” ex-premier Khan said, adding that any society moves towards revolution when justice vanishes from there. “The revolution is knocking at the door, the way we are facing injustice (in the hands of the state),” he said. He said no one in the present system felt pain when a case of anti-terrorism had been registered against 80-year-old women for holding a protest in Rawalpindi. The PTI chief paid rich tributes to the people of the garrison city what he said they faced fascism and the police fired tear gas shells and bullets at them. He also appreciated the efforts of Gandapur and the people of KP for marching towards the protest venue and recorded their protest.