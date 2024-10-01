PTI to hold protest in Islamabad’s D-Chowk on Friday

ISLAMABAD - Amid rising political temperatures ahead of governmentsponsored ‘Constitutional Package’ that is likely to land in the parliament in the first half of October, the jailed Pakistan Tehreek- e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has given a protest call for next Friday (October 4) in Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

In an apparent move to force the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) led ruling coalition not to push the controversial package through the parliament, the opposition party also announced protests in three cities of Punjab – Mianwali, Faisal­abad and Bahawalpur – on October 2. PTI further said it would hold a protest at Minar-e-Pakistan in La­hore on October 5 for the “independence of judicia­ry” and release of its jailed leader Khan. In a state­ment posted on X follow­ing his meeting with se­nior party leaders here on Monday in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, former prime minister also endorsed the controversial statement of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur that revolution could be a solution to the “state oppression.” Refer­ring to last Saturday’s po­lice action against PTI protestors ahead of their protest in Rawalpindi, CM Gandapur in a video mes­sage had warned the law enforcement that “those who fire one bullet on the PTI activists, will receive 10 bullets in response.” Meanwhile, some media reports also suggested that Khan during his meet­ing reprimanded the se­nior leadership for calling off the protest in Rawal­pindi abruptly. Howev­er, PTI Information Secre­tary Sheikh Waqas Akram in a statement denied such news. “Ali Amin has given a very solid statement and I fully endorse his remarks,” ex-premier Khan said, add­ing that any society moves towards revolution when justice vanishes from there. “The revolution is knocking at the door, the way we are facing injus­tice (in the hands of the state),” he said. He said no one in the present system felt pain when a case of an­ti-terrorism had been reg­istered against 80-year-old women for holding a protest in Rawalpindi. The PTI chief paid rich tributes to the people of the garri­son city what he said they faced fascism and the po­lice fired tear gas shells and bullets at them. He also appreciated the ef­forts of Gandapur and the people of KP for marching towards the protest venue and recorded their protest.