Punjab government imposes Section 144 in Mianwali amid terrorism threats

The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 in Mianwali for a period of seven days, citing potential terrorism threats as the reason behind this decision. A notification was issued by the Punjab Home Department on Sunday, banning all forms of political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests, and related activities from October 1 to October 7, 2024.

In light of these developments, the district administration has recommended the deployment of two companies of Rangers in Mianwali from October 1 to October 3 to ensure peace and order. The notification emphasized that the imposition of Section 144 was essential to maintaining law and order and safeguarding human lives and property, particularly as public gatherings could be targeted by terrorists due to heightened security risks.

Furthermore, the Punjab Home Department has directed widespread public awareness regarding the enforcement of Section 144 to prevent any violations or incidents that could compromise security in the district.

The timing of this decision is notable as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has already announced a protest in Mianwali on October 2, at the directive of PTI founder Imran Khan. This raises concerns over potential tensions, as political protests are now banned under the newly imposed restrictions.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to avoid any untoward incidents during this critical period.