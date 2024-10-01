Tuesday, October 01, 2024
Punjab imposes Section 144 in Mianwali due to terrorism threats

Web Desk
2:17 PM | October 01, 2024
The Punjab government has enforced Section 144 in Mianwali for seven days, banning all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests, and related activities from October 1 to October 7 due to terrorism threats. The notification, issued by the Punjab Home Department, aims to protect public safety, as gatherings could be potential targets for terrorists.

On the district administration's recommendation, two companies of Rangers will be deployed from October 1 to October 3 to maintain law and order.

The Punjab Home Department has also directed public awareness efforts regarding the enforcement of Section 144.

This comes ahead of a planned protest in Mianwali on October 2, announced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the directive of its founder, Imran Khan.

