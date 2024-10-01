Punjab info minister calls for regulating social media apps

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that social media platforms are making money in Pakistan but are not accountable to anyone. She emphasized that if social media apps cannot be regulated, they should be shut down. She noted that social media is being regulated in the whole world except Pakistan. Speaking to the media during her appearance at the Lahore High Court, she said, “Despite my two to three months of struggle, I still have not received any relief. FIA officials come and complain that they cannot question social media apps due to lack of capacity. This highlights the state of social media in Pakistan, where everyone is free and unaccountable.” She further remarked that KPK House has become a stronghold for terrorists, where people commit crimes and live without fear, challenging the rit of the state. “It is unacceptable to defame someone without any accountability,” she added. Azma Bokhari criticized that the PTI’s propaganda cell operates from abroad. She mentioned the difficulty of discussing fake videos and expressed her frustration over the inability to remove fake content from social media apps. “I have come here seeking justice. Discussing fake videos is very challenging and painful for me,” she concluded.