Rajanpur DC leads first-ever teacher’s training programme at district public school

DERA GHAZI KHAN - In compliance with the directives of Deputy Com­missioner Rajanpur Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq a land­mark 10-day comprehensive training program was conducted at District Public School (DPS) Rajanpur. This first-of-its-kind initiative, aimed at the capacity building of teachers, was designed to enhance teaching skills and modernize education­al methods across the district. The training pro­gramme was led by esteemed educators, including Mr. Naveed Anjum, Principal of DPS Rajanpur; Dr. Sana Fatima, Assistant Professor at Government College for Women Rajanpur; and Mst. Noreen Saf­dar, Assistant Professor at Post Graduate College for Women Rajanpur. They delivered key sessions on innovative teaching methodologies, pedagogi­cal approaches, and effective classroom practices. Additionally, a series of Subject-Based Trainings (SBTs) were conducted by Mrs. Kiran Shahzad, Mr. Atiq ur Rehman, Mr. Tariq Aziz, Mr. Abdul Malik, Mr. Ruhat Lal, and Mr. Ahmad Khurshid. These sessions provided valuable insights to teachers, enabling them to apply subject-specific strategies aligned with modern education standards. Teach­ers of DPS Rajanpur expressed their gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Shafqat Ullah Mushtaq, ac­knowledging the initiative’s significant impact on their professional development. The training has empowered them with new tools and techniques to improve their classroom practices and enhance the learning experiences of their students.