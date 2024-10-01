Rare Pakistani artefacts displayed at world’s leading Dutch Museum

THE HAGUE - In a major cultural exchange, three rare artefacts from Pakistan are being showcased at the “Asian Bronze Exhibition” at the Netherlands’ Rijksmuseum Amsterdam, one of the world’s leading museums. The Embassy of Pakistan, The Hague took the initiative by facilitating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rijksmuseum-Amsterdam, and the Department of Archeology and Museums, National Heritage and Culture Division, Government of Pakistan, which formed the basis for the borrowing of 3 rare artefacts for the exhibition from National Museum, Karachi. This exhibition is a unique celebration of 4000 years of Asian bronze. Ranging from prehistoric objects to contemporary artworks, the exhibition will bring together Bronze masterpieces from various Asian Countries, including China, Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal and South Korea. The three objects from Pakistan show the thousands of years old heritage and underscore the country’s significant contribution to the global cultural landscape. The three artefacts from Karachi Museum, carefully selected for their historical and artistic significance, will provide a unique glimpse into Pakistan’s ancient civilisation. These include: 1) more than 4000 years old tiny bronze female figure wearing bangles, it is at time called the other Mohenjodaro girl, 2) a mirror made of bronze from 2500 BC ; 3) and a big sculpture of Hindu deity Brahma estimated to be from sixth century. All the 3 objects are thousands of years old and bring to Europe the old history and civilisation of Pakistan.