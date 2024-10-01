Rare Pakistani artefacts displayed at world’s leading Dutch Museum

THE HAGUE - In a major cultural exchange, three rare artefacts from Pakistan are being showcased at the “Asian Bronze Exhibition” at the Netherlands’ Rijks­museum Amsterdam, one of the world’s leading museums. The Embassy of Pakistan, The Hague took the initiative by facilitating the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Rijksmuseum-Amsterdam, and the Department of Archeology and Museums, National Heritage and Culture Division, Government of Pakistan, which formed the basis for the borrowing of 3 rare ar­tefacts for the exhibition from National Museum, Karachi. This exhibition is a unique celebration of 4000 years of Asian bronze. Ranging from prehis­toric objects to contemporary artworks, the ex­hibition will bring together Bronze masterpieces from various Asian Countries, including China, In­donesia, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Nepal and South Korea. The three objects from Pakistan show the thousands of years old heritage and un­derscore the country’s significant contribution to the global cultural landscape. The three artefacts from Karachi Museum, carefully selected for their historical and artistic significance, will provide a unique glimpse into Pakistan’s ancient civilisa­tion. These include: 1) more than 4000 years old tiny bronze female figure wearing bangles, it is at time called the other Mohenjodaro girl, 2) a mir­ror made of bronze from 2500 BC ; 3) and a big sculpture of Hindu deity Brahma estimated to be from sixth century. All the 3 objects are thousands of years old and bring to Europe the old history and civilisation of Pakistan.